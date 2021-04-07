Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 130,818 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,818 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

