Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 160,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $1,660,418. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

