Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $2.81 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $14,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,138,206 shares of company stock worth $254,334,764. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.