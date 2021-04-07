Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $2.86 Million Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Tattooed Chef as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TTCF opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.