Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $3.06 Million Position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 4.14% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Inpixon alerts:

NASDAQ INPX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.