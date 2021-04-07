Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $3.41 Million Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of AerSale as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,047,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerSale alerts:

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.