Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $4.23 Million Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $3,070,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $4,228,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $4,757,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $19,026,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

IIIIU opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.