Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

