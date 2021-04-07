Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $227,829,000.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

DASH stock opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

