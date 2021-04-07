Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNRHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNRHU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

