Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.39% of Sio Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.