Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACQ. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000.

Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. Vector Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

