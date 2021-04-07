Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce sales of $20.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 billion. Humana reported sales of $18.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $82.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.69 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $407.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $318.06 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.