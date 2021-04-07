Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HUMRF stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.
About Hummingbird Resources
