Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HUMRF stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

