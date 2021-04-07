HUNT (HUNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $98,913.00

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $47.74 million and $98,913.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00628323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

