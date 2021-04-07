Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $34,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock remained flat at $$16.10 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 192,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,430,304. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

