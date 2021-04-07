Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $60.21 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $56,538.23 or 1.00047674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00773415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.76 or 1.00259183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

