Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.08 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $987.47 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $16.84 or 0.00029718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00079855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars.

