HUSD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $753.93 million and $458.30 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00632706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 752,248,378 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

