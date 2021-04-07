HYCON Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $847,380.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065950 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,020,801,983 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,801,981 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

