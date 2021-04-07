Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.06 million and $1.62 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00628323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.