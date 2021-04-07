Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,108,264 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $10.86.

Several analysts have commented on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $4,944,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

