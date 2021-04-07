HyperCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73.69 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $76.19 million and approximately $73.69 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,432.47 or 0.99860526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00454983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00322598 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.35 or 0.00805764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00094681 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004345 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

