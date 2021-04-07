HyperExchange (HX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,368.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $34,368.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

