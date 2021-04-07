Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) were down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €446.40 ($525.18) and last traded at €447.80 ($526.82). Approximately 5,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €460.00 ($541.18).

HYQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €480.00 ($564.71) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €489.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €503.67.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

