I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $3.27 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $22,348.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00448628 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.90 or 0.04312310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,794,323 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

