IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IAA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in IAA by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IAA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

