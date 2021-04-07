IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $300.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.00. 14,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,609.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

