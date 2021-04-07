IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

