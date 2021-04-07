Ian Taylor Sells 25,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.