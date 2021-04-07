Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

