Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.30

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.30 and traded as low as $13.26. Iberdrola shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 15,947 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

