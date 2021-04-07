IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBI Group stock remained flat at $$8.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.