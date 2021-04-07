IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

IBG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial upped their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.43.

TSE IBG traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.70. 14,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.19. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.66 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.54 million and a P/E ratio of 22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

