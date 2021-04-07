iBTC 1-Day Volume Tops $90.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. iBTC has a total market cap of $11,114.12 and approximately $90.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iBTC has traded 80.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00251726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00720957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,702.59 or 0.99485395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016011 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

