iCAD (ICAD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

3/29/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

3/29/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – iCAD had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. On average, analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

