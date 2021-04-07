ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Hits $0.0283

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $445,581.51 and approximately $47,475.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

