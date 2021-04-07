ICHI (ICHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195,688.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and $195,688.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $16.03 or 0.00028449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.95 or 0.00768522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.86 or 1.00548139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,759 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

