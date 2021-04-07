Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $4.24 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $18,863.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00258417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00763653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.77 or 1.00400510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

