Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 171,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,218,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The firm has a market cap of $738.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

