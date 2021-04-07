Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Down 5.5%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Power and Renewable Energy, and Resources segments. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement and sale of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, and automotive lubricants to service stations; and industrial kerosene, diesel oil, and heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel.

