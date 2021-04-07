Idena (IDNA) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $41,681.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,067,058 coins and its circulating supply is 39,604,868 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

