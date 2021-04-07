IDEX Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $75.85 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.13 or 0.00624646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

