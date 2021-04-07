IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $49,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $492.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

