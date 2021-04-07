Idle Market Capitalization Hits $13.44 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Idle has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $140,717.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $10.35 or 0.00018239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00272603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00771098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.87 or 1.00381947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,177 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

