Idle Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Idle has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $175,014.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $9.87 or 0.00017618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,296,707 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.