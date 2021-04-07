IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.60

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 66.60 ($0.87). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 190,692 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £279.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

