IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $544.54

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 544.54 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 591.70 ($7.73). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 587 ($7.67), with a volume of 40,888 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £568.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 544.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.53.

About IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

