IG Gold Market Capitalization Tops $33.88 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 187.5% higher against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $33.88 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00269936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

