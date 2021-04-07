Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00.
NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $14.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.55. 995,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,451. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.85.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
