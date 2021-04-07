Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $14.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.55. 995,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,451. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

